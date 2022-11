Not Available

In Benin, people are still afraid of the sea, memories of a past of slavery are kept. A memory that resists. It is on the main road in the city of Ouidah, “The route of the slaves”, in the heavy monuments to abandonment, in the agendas of gestures danced to the sound of the wind and the sea. It is the words of the elders that revitalize the light, and the hope of rediscovering what has been lost.