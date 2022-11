Not Available

Go to the heart of one of the world's largest pilgrimages, where throngs of believers trek to Mexico City to celebrate the 16th-century Marian apparition of the Lady of Guadalupe. The beloved virginal figure -- an important symbol for many Catholics -- is the star of this insightful documentary, which features stories of the people who pay tribute to the woman who once appeared to St. Juan Diego on the hill of Tepeyac.