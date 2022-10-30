Trading Models

Not Available

Many people travel for enjoyment; Dastin Kurdish travelled to survive! Escaping the tyranny of Iraq, he settled in London. By day, Dastin worked in a steel foundry; by night, he can be spotted in his taxi waiting for the nightclubs to close. This way of life was normal for Dastin. The only thing missing was his family. When his sister, Suzan, arrives in London, Dastin feels a joy that he hasn’t felt for a long time. She informs him that she has a modelling job, which she found online. Rightly sceptical, Dastin is protective of his little sister. Accusing him of being too overbearing, she leaves for her new ‘job’. Once there, Suzan’s dreams of being a supermodel are quickly dashed as she stumbles into a people trafficking ring, led by a group of Eastern European gangsters. A distressing voicemail from Suzan, leads Dastin on a one-man mission to save his sister, but what he finds is something far worse.