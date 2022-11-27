Tradition, Spirit, Honor: BYU Football

Not Available

"If the spiritual nature that we carry with us isn't first and foremost in our lives, then I don't think our priorities are correct." — Bronco Mendenhall BYU Head Coach, Bronco Mendenhall, along with coaches and players from the 2006 Mountain West Championship team, talks about the importance of getting back to a the winning tradition, seeking the Spirit, and living honorably — three keys that have helped return success to the BYU football program. Tradition, Spirit, Honor reminds all of us of what teamwork and individual excellence combined with the Spirit can achieve.