Traffic Controller... Barbara

Much to his surprise and not a moment too soon, the young long-term unemployed, Achilleas Taleporos, realises that his striking resemblance to his twin sister and traffic officer, Varvara, will finally land him a steady job, provided that he went the extra mile to succeed. Suddenly, his sister's uniform, a pair of black almond-toe pumps, a flaxen wig and a little bit of make-up will open the doors to the Police Academy, where "Varvara", amidst an all-female class, gets a rigorous training. But, now that the new recruit in disguise is finally accepted, what are the chances of finding true love in the most unusual of places?