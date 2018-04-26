2018

Journalist Brea and her boyfriend John are off on a romantic weekend. On their way up the coast, they are accosted a group of men on motorcycles. Barely avoiding a fight, Brea and John continue their trip, unaware that they have inadvertently come in possession of a cell phone, which the bikers are desperate to retrieve. In their isolated rental home, Brea and John must defends themselves against the bikers, who will stop at nothing to destroy the phone and kill anyone who would tell their secrets.