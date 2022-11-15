Tragedi Bintaro

Not Available

It was inspired by the real event of a train crash in Bintaro that claimed many victims. The story begins with Minah (Roldiah Matulessy) who lives in a dense Jakarta village with five of her grandchildren. Parents of children who have to divorce, to Minah who accept their burden. Everyday Minah earns a living as a clothes washer and a massager. His second grandson, Juned (Ferry Octora), in addition to going to school, has been looking for money by selling newspapers. Minah wants to move her granddaughter to move to the village. The dream was destroyed, the compilation of the train they were riding in a collision. Most films try to redraw the crash event. Grandma Minah became a victim. The only survivor is Juned, while his left must be amputated.