Tragedy: Opera North’s Production Of La Traviata

Capturing the backstage world during a performance of Verdi's La traviata by Opera North, Tragedy, by artist and film-maker Lynne Marsh In Tragedy, artist and film-maker Lynne Marsh turns her camera on the stage managers, technicians, dressers and performers backstage at Opera North’s production of Verdi's La traviata, uncovering a fascinating parallel narrative that unfolds in the ‘real time’ of the opera. The mechanics that create the staged event are laid bare as operatic tradition comes into contact with the reality of backstage work.