Tragic Magic

Woody goes to a magic show. He chomps popcorn and continually ribs the magician about his "easy" tricks, finally driving most of the audience away. Then the magician calls Woody on stage to "assist" him in a few "tricks," which enables him to get back at Woody for some of his taunts. Then Woody turns the tables, putting the magician under a magic spell. As the magician comes out of the spell, he tries to get rid of Woody by shooting him out of a cannon. But after the shot is fired, Woody's still there. In desperation, the magician climbs into the cannon and fires himself off the stage!