The story of two boys, best friends, who are both madly in love with a beauty of the village. This love is a big challenge for their friendship. What is more, they can no longer withstand the third competitor. A young man in a military uniform appears (the story is set in the postwar period). He immediately “gets down to business” in the hayloft. The two losers decide to commit suicide and thus punish the treacherous Nuska.