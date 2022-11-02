Tragos: A Cyber-Noir Witch Hunt

Not Available

An urban cult of techno-pagans practice their religous rites in a virtual reality realm called Tragos until one of them uses the VR device as a suicide machine, only to reincarnate as a disembodied entity in cyberspace. Following the death of one of the tribe, the law soon intervenes and the prosecuting attorney, a Christian fundamentalist, scapegoats their leader and her group as a satanic suicide cult. The fundamentalist attorney pays a mole, an unemployed actor posing as a detective, to infiltrate the cult and bring its demise.