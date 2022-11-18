Trail of Hope: The Story of the Mormon Trail

Not Available

Hal Holbrook narrates this breathtaking documentary. Produced for national release on PBS Television, Trail of Hope captures the 22-year history of the Mormon Trail, a singular saga in American history. This conduit to the West was used by more than 70,000 emigrants - most of them migrating for religious reasons on their journey to the Great Basin. The great majority of these pioneers made the trek on foot across windblown plains, sunbaked deserts and frozen mountain valleys; each step a triumph in the face of tragedy, and a testament to unwavering faith.