Trailer Boys follows the journey of Muhammad Irfan Rafieh, a key member of Abam2 Trailer Singapura, which is a community of heavy vehicle drivers from Singapore. Truck drivers are mostly seen as uneducated and unskilled compared to the rest of society, especially in fast-paced competitive Singapore. This film explores how young truck drivers in Singapore such as Irfan find ways to break stereotypes and improve how society perceives them through their day to day work and their trailer club.