Trailer Park Boys: Don't Legalize It is the third film in the Trailer Park Boys franchise, and a sequel to Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day (2009). In the film, Ricky (Robb Wells), Julian (John Paul Tremblay) and Bubbles (Mike Smith) attempt a series of get-rich-quick schemes after being released from prison, but are again pursued by former Sunnyvale Trailer Park supervisor Jim Lahey (John Dunsworth).