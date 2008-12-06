Trailer Park Boys: Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys

2008

"Say goodnight to the bad guys" picks up where "A Sh*t river runs through it" left off. it's a year after the events of A.S.R.R.T.I and Ricky, Julian, and bubbles are rich with cash, but Julian sits on the money for a year claiming "movies like casino prove that waving money around right away is a bad idea." and then hides it in his newly purchased Delorean (AKA car from back to the future)