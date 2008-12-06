2008

Trailer Park Boys: Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys

  • Comedy

December 6th, 2008

Topsail Entertainment

"Say goodnight to the bad guys" picks up where "A Sh*t river runs through it" left off. it's a year after the events of A.S.R.R.T.I and Ricky, Julian, and bubbles are rich with cash, but Julian sits on the money for a year claiming "movies like casino prove that waving money around right away is a bad idea." and then hides it in his newly purchased Delorean (AKA car from back to the future)

Cast

John Paul TremblayJulian
Robb WellsRicky
Mike SmithBubbles
John DunsworthJim Lahey
Patrick RoachRandy
Lucy DecoutereLucy

