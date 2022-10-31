Trailer Park Jesus

Not Available

Jessie deals with a bad breakup, by purchasing a sheet of acid to share with his friends back home in Missouri. He hopes this will erase the bad memory of his college girlfriend, delivering the heartbreaking news to him, during sex. Departing New Orleans, Jessie detours onto Route 61, seeking a change of routine from the monotony of the Interstate. Unexpectedly, his engine fails at a forgotten trailer park in Cleveland, Mississippi. Fearful he's about to be harmed by bikers, Jessie exchanges hits of L.S.D. for safe passage home. During the ebb and flow of the day, Jessie experiences the extraordinary in the pedestrian, whilst resurrecting the lives of many. Inspired by a true misadventure.