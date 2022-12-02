Not Available

TRAILER TRAUMA was only the beginning - now you must prepare yourself as a fresh assault of gruesome ghouls leaps off of the screen and into the driver’s seat! Return to the horrific heyday of drive-in theaters and dusk-till-dawn spook shows with TRAILER TRAUMA 2: DRIVE-IN MONSTERAMA, a celebration of psychotronic cinema and monster movie mayhem! This disc has it all: campy classics (WAR OF THE GARGANTUAS, THE BOY WHO CRIED WEREWOLF), Hammer Films favorites (CAPTAIN KRONOS: VAMPIRE HUNTER, FRANKENSTEIN AND THE MONSTER FROM HELL), absolute absurdities (BRAIN OF BLOOD, THE COMPUTER KILLERS), and much, much more! Featuring commentary by genre aficionados Keith Crocker and George Reis (dvddrive-in.com) and digitally mastered from vintage 35mm film sources, TRAILER TRAUMA 2 is a mutant movie massacre destined to blow your mind and eat you ALIVE! 95 RARE AND HARD-TO-FIND TRAILERS MASTERED IN HD... MANY FOR THE FIRST TIME ANYWHERE! NEARLY 3.5 HOURS OF MONSTROUS MAYHEM!