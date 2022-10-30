Trailer War

Not Available

Unleashed from the vaults of the Alamo Drafthouse, a meticulous selection of the best, strangest and most amazing coming attraction trailers in the world! Most have never been available in any home format, and all are presented for the first time in high definition. From the high flying, explosive metal mayhem of STUNT ROCK to THUNDER COPS' disembodied flying head chaos, each 3 minute masterpiece is like a beckoning portal to another, more exciting dimension. It's a crippling overdose of towering flames, mechanized destruction, lurking fear, poor sexual choices and spiritual devastation on an apocalyptic scale. You might want to have a cornea donor standing by just in case...because THIS IS GOING TO BURN!