Trailnotes

Trail Notes is a collection of stories capturing the lifestyles of passionate mountainbikers from the Southern Hemisphere's riding Mecca of Rotorua New Zealand and the infamous trails of the Whakarewarewa forest. The film follows four unique individuals and showcases their stories of how mountainbiking captivated their lives and what has drawn them to the sport and intoxicating location of the forest. Each of these interconnected stories creates a tapestry of the local scene that mimics the winding trails of the forest. These stories of personal battles, commitment and passion for the sport of mountainbiking, illustrate both the individual and collective culture that these trails breed. The scene grew from the ground up and Whakarewarewa has become the southern hemisphere’s mountainbiking Mecca.