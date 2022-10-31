Train Birds

Hannes is a beer-truck driver in Dortmund. His biggest dream is to win the first prize at the International Time-Table Contest in Inari (Finland). When his new boss cancels his extra holidays to go there, Hans goes mad... On his journey to Finland by train, followed by the police, he meets lot of folks and the love of his life.
|Joachim Król
|Hannes Weber
|Outi Mäenpää
|Sirpa Salonen
|Peter Lohmeyer
|Kommissar Franck
|Jochen Nickel
|Lothar
|Nina Petri
|Frau Kößner, Sekretärin
|Johannes Herrschmann
|Chef
