Train Birds

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Prokino Filmproduktion

Hannes is a beer-truck driver in Dortmund. His biggest dream is to win the first prize at the International Time-Table Contest in Inari (Finland). When his new boss cancels his extra holidays to go there, Hans goes mad... On his journey to Finland by train, followed by the police, he meets lot of folks and the love of his life.

Cast

Joachim KrólHannes Weber
Outi MäenpääSirpa Salonen
Peter LohmeyerKommissar Franck
Jochen NickelLothar
Nina PetriFrau Kößner, Sekretärin
Johannes HerrschmannChef

