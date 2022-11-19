Not Available

Kids are crazy about trains and this collection of four engaging and educational films is sure to captivate your little one time and again. Find out all about trains while learning the ABCs in The Alphabet Train. How does a train work? Discover how a massive locomotive moves itself down the tracks in Awesome Trains. Go on a tour of an actual working diesel with Emmy Award-winning host Steve Pool and sit in the engine compartment of a huge old steam locomotive as it chugs down the line in I Wanna be a Train Engineer. Finally, it s a world of winter fun with trains in the snow and a visit from Santa Claus in Choo Choo Christmas. Train Crazy Kids is fun for the whole family!