Train for Hollywood

A young woman is bitten by the acting bug after seeing Marilyn Monroe in "Some Like It Hot". She patterns herself after MM and after finishing high school goes for screen tests to the Film Academy. Rejected because of her crooked teeth she takes a job of selling beer on a train and starts writing to Billy Wilder, trying to be casted in his next movie. At the trains station she meets a would-be cinematographer who is color blind. They become friends sharing their dreams of going to Hollywood. One day she finds a goldfish trapped in a beer bottle: she sets her free and makes three wishes, not for herself but for her friends. To her surprise all of them come true. As a reward she gets a long awaited call from Billy Wilder. Written by Polish Cinema Database