No matter what shape you are, you know what part of your figure you'd like to change. Maybe you want leaner legs, better toned arms or a flatter belly. We've got the workout moves to help you get them - no matter what body type you have. Train for Your Body Type, developed with the fitness pros of Women's Health magazine, helps you do exactly that: slim and tone all the right places with specialized routines that are custom-made for your needs and your figure. WE give you an interactive, customizable menu system and you choose from one of three workouts designed especially for your kind of body. Each workout includes both fat-burning cardio and whole-body strengthening components. Whether you want to whittle your waist, build your upper or lower body, balance your proportions, or just tone up all over, our plan will help you get your best body ever! Recommend equipment: 2 - 5lbs (1 - 2kgs) hand weights and mat.