Not Available

The events in the film revolve around the children's railway. Young railway workers have to confront the hooligan actions of a group of teenagers. One of them, Kamil, detained after another attack on an empty railway station, gets acquainted with her boss, Tahir Usmanovich, and young railway workers. Having met with their sympathy, a good attitude towards himself, Camil overestimated his actions and brought his friends to the children's railway.