Train Ride

  Drama

Three college seniors who are thinking about nothing but graduation and going out with a bang from college, harshly discover that a culmination of four years of hard work can lead to a permanent road to perdition after they decide to experiment with the knockout "date rape" drug on a vulnerable, impressionable, and very attractive freshman girl. Events quickly become a "Train Ride" for all parties involved, and end up spiraling out of control into a roller-coaster of unpredictable, virulent events that must be seen to be believed.

Cast

Wood Harris
KaDee StricklandDawn
Russell Hornsby

