Trained In The Ways of Men

"Please don't. I have a family..." were her last words. In October 2002, her picture appeared to the nation, from CNN to the New York Times, her sultry eyes seeming to tease us to discover who she is. When four men discover that 17-year-old Gwen Araujo, the girl with whom they had been intimate, was biologically male, they beat and strangled her to death. They were arrested for the murder two weeks later, claiming they acted in the heat of passion, provoked by what they saw as Gwen's deceit. Shelly Prevost s powerful documentary explores the controversial events surrounding the violent murder of Gwen Araujo in Newark, California a murder that shocked the country when it made national headlines.