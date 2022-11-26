Training Day: A Pleasure Dynasty Parody

Not Available

With Los Angeles overrun by drug dealers and scumbags, some cops will do anything to get the job done... even break the very laws they protect. L.A.P.D. Detective Alison Mourning, a veteran narcotics officer employs questionable methods as she trains rookie Jane Hoyt. Over a 24-hour period, Hoyt must decide what lines she'll cross in order to survive the gangs and her rogue partner. Nyomi Banxxx and Chanel Preston take on the iconic roles in the gripping, hardcore parody of the award-winning movie. It's fuck or be fucked on the streets of L.A., and in "Training Day XXX: A Pleasure Dynasty Parody," there is plenty of both.