Not Available

Having a solid recall command is hands down the most important behavior you can train your dogs. As Michael Ellis always says, “You can have a dog that won’t sit, down, or stand, but you cannot live with a dog that will not come when called”. This is true regardless of your ultimate training goals. Whether you are training a working dog for high level competition, a police k9, or and every day house dog your dog must come when called no matter what.