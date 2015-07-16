2015

Trainwreck

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Since she was a little girl, it’s been drilled into Amy’s (Schumer) head by her rascal of a dad (Colin Quinn) that monogamy isn’t realistic. Now a magazine writer, Amy lives by that credo—enjoying what she feels is an uninhibited life free from stifling, boring romantic commitment—but in actuality, she’s kind of in a rut. When she finds herself starting to fall for the subject of the new article she’s writing, a charming and successful sports doctor named Aaron Conners (Bill Hader), Amy starts to wonder if other grown-ups, including this guy who really seems to like her, might be on to something.

Cast

Bill HaderDr. Aaron Conners
Brie LarsonKim Townsend
Colin QuinnGordon Townsend
Vanessa BayerNikki
Tilda SwintonDianna
LeBron JamesLeBron James

