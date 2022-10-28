Not Available

Traitors

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Spier Films

    During the Boer War in South Africa, upon hearing that the British are planning a scorched earth policy, a respected Boer officer, who's also a loving father and husband, decides to go home and protect his wife and family instead of participating further in the war. The decision leads to a treason trial for him and his sons.

    Cast

    		Gys de VilliersKommandant van Aswegen
    		Vilje MaritzCJ van Aswegen
    		Jacques BessengerRobert Machlachlan
    		Johan BairdGert Coetsee
    		Stian BamGerrie Jacobs
    		Ivan ZimmermannPearson

