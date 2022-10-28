During the Boer War in South Africa, upon hearing that the British are planning a scorched earth policy, a respected Boer officer, who's also a loving father and husband, decides to go home and protect his wife and family instead of participating further in the war. The decision leads to a treason trial for him and his sons.
|Gys de Villiers
|Kommandant van Aswegen
|Vilje Maritz
|CJ van Aswegen
|Jacques Bessenger
|Robert Machlachlan
|Johan Baird
|Gert Coetsee
|Stian Bam
|Gerrie Jacobs
|Ivan Zimmermann
|Pearson
