Tramontana

The wind blows almost permanently on the craggy coast of Northern Spain. While the legendary storm blusters, old villagers play cards and discuss the history of the scandalous relationship between Pepet Tremolls and the much younger Rosa Campos Del Amor, in the days of Franco's dictatorship. Tremolls was found dead on Christmas Eve. Suicide, people said. Or was it Rosa's resentful lover? 'The best distance to a beautiful young woman is the biggest one', the coroner concludes who examined Tremolls' body at the time. The gentlemen try to find out how the two lovers got to know each other and how intense the stormy relationship must have been. Jumping back and forth in time, the relationship and its players are expounded, alternated with images of the tranquil village, the wild nature and the wind that sweeps through the trees and stirs up dust on country roads.