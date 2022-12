Not Available

The story takes place in 1862, just after the federal war ended. A pair of Gothic colonels go in search of a juicy inheritance, buried in a farm that is considered invaded by terrifying ghosts. Ignoring the mysterious stories they hear, they go to work. There they are victims of intentional attacks, which in the end they discover are carried out by a little girl, who is the daughter of the former foreman of the owners of the big house, so she feels attacked by the intruders.