Tranced will allow audience members to truly experience the movie in a whole new way. Tranced will hypnotize willing audience members to participate with the movie in a way no other movie going experience ever has. When the characters on the screen get hot or cold, so does the audience. When they ride a roller coaster, audience members will feel as though they too are riding the same ride. The story follows single-mom Annie Bodie and her quest to find out that life really has great things to offer her other than a dead-end job where she hates her boss, pointless personal relationships, and the stress and anxieties of everyday life. It is at this crucial junction in her life where she meets billionaire philanthropist Sterling Wynns, who takes her on a mental, physical, and emotional ride unlike anything she has ever experienced. It is on this journey that she realizes that happiness is truly more attainable than she ever realized and she truly can get what she wants out of life.