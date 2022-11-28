Not Available

In the North of Colombia is a small place with a big story to tell. Here a group of farmers worked the land together. Each Family gave their farm a name to represent their hopes and dreams. The name of this place was Tranquilandia. But after a decade of systematic violence against its citizens, Tranquility is gone. All that is left now are empty farms, palm trees, and the spirits of those who didn't make it out alive. A documentary that gives voice to the people who thought they were caught in the middle of an armed conflict until they realized they were the target.