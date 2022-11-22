Tranquility of Blood

Not Available

A film of the state of mind, great reflections and even greater decisions made in a little village shaped by the long-standing customs and tradition. The story follows the life of a husband and wife, Drago and Persa, who lost their son ten years ago. Their plan of fake death and staged funeral will take their son's murderer back to the village after a decade of hiding in fear of revenge. Drago, hidden in the mill with the help of his wife, plans to take the final revenge, but the solitude of several months has changed his, up until then, firm decision. Is it desire for revenge stronger than desire for life? Is it possible to forgive and close the cycle?