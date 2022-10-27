Tranquille donne di campagna

Not Available

Italy, late thirties. The regime of Mussolini in the Prime of their Italian volunteers are sent to the civil war in Spain. On the background of a peaceful village landscapes, behind the walls of the old farmhouses Florianna (Carmen Scarpitta - La Orca) creating its own dictatorship: everything runs her brother Guido, requires unquestioning obedience to his will. He believes all women around their property, and, as a rooster in the hen house, must constantly confirm this action. Its problem - the young son Alberto, all is not similar to the father, who dreams of breaking free from the dictatorial care. When the estate is coming with his beautiful cousin Gloria, between young people flashes novel. Guido learns that my sister is going to bequeath his estate «unworthy» to his son. All the heralds tragic ending