Madness of Men (First live appearance of new song), Another Way You Can Die, The Night Conceives, Toccata - Carpimus Noctem, The Hourglass, Beethoven, Prometheus (First live appearance of new song), A Last Illusion, The Mountain, Carmina Burana, Turns to Me, Another Way, Piano Solo, Mozart and Memories, Morphine Child, King Rurik (First live appearance of new song), Believe, Chance, Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24), Requiem (The Fifth)