Elliot, Ursula, Winn, and Peter have all discovered something about themselves that requires changes both inwardly and outwardly. They have an undeniable need to be outwardly what they understand themselves to be inwardly. Living in Austin, each must find a way to the truth of themselves. This requires conversations with family and friends and dealing with school and work environments. Fortunately, trans identity is more visible than ever—the subject of television shows, talked about in the media, and tied up in controversial legislation—but films that take us directly into the lives of trans youth are rare. Trans Youth closely follows Elliot, Ursula, Winn, and Peter and other subjects as they navigate both the tumult and the ecstasy of growing up, letting us get to know them as individuals rather than stereotypes.