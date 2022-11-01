Transatlantic - Building the Bridge / Live in America

Not Available

"Building the Brige" is a two hour documentary that takes you through every part of the making of the classic prog album "Bridge Across Forever." From the writing process at Neal's house to Mike's amazing drum cam footage, to Roine's amazing guitar work and Trewas' spot on bass playing, see & hear the music making process. "Live in America" was recorded in Philadelphia in June of 2000. This 2 hour concert captures the emotion that is Atlantic. With bonus footage the package clocks in at approximately 4 hours.