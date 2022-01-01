Transatlantic - Live in Europe

Not Available

Released in 2003, it documents the November 12, 2001 show by the band at the 013 Club, Tilburg, Netherlands. The show was part of the tour to support the band's second studio album, Bridge Across Forever. In keeping with the tradition of covering a classic progressive rock epic on each release, Live In Europe features the band running through The Beatles' Abbey Road medley as part of the intentionally Beatle-esque "Suite Charlotte Pike." Rather than being a straight cover version, each section of "Suite Charlotte Pike" is juxtaposed with a section of the Abbey Road medley.