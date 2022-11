Not Available

More Never Is Enough contains, as the title suggests, more live footage of the Whirld Tour 2010 for the insatiable fans. More precisely, this 5-disc release features two additional concerts of the band: On the 2 DVDs the 3-hour concert in Tilburg (Netherlands) and on the 3 CDs an audio recording of the Manchester show are captured for eternity. Both concerts have - except for one encore - the same setlist as the London DVDs and CDs that were released the year before