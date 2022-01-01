Transatlantic: Whirld Tour 2010: Live from Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

Not Available

Whirld Tour 2010: Live in London is the third live album by the progressive rock supergroup Transatlantic. Released in 2010, it documents the May 21, 2010 show by the band at Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, England. The show was also filmed and released on a 2-DVD set with additional performances (including a cover of the Genesis song "The Return of the Giant Hogweed" with Steve Hackett) and documentary footage. This was the second-to-last show of the "Whirld Tour" (not counting their appearance at The High Voltage Festival) in support of the band's third studio album, The Whirlwind.