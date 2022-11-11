Transcendendo Lynch

Not Available

A unique and personal register of the trip American director David Lynch did to Brazil to divulge Transcendental Meditation and launch a book on the subject. His intimacy with the camera, generosity and patience with fans and admirers - that treat him like a rock star - and his reluctance to talk about his films, reveal the man usually behind dark film scenes in a unique and very personal way. The films reveals Lynch's peculiar sense of humor and his faith on the benefits TM can bring everywhere, especially to regions and countries suffocated by violence and social instability.