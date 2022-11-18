Not Available

"Transfer", an all girl snowboarding DVD documents and encapsulates the dramatic upsurge in the standards of female riding in the sport, as well as detailing some of the personalities involved. This second instalment from the Chunkyknit team features more jaw-dropping riding from the hottest talents in the world of women's snowboarding. While last year's Dropstitch set the tone, making snowboarding finally sit up and take note of the superb range of skills at the Chunkyknit team's disposal, Transfer proves that the top female riders are going faster, bigger and harder than ever before. Join them as they tour from Iceland and Japan to Russia, North America and Europe. Watch out fellas, these ladies mean business!