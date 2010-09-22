2010

In the near future, the company, "Menzana" succeeds with the crucial step of transferring personalities for eternal youth. For the aged Hermann and his seriously ill wife, Anna, they both fear the day that death will separate them. At Menzana, they commit to purchasing the bodies of Apolain and Sarah. Under the conditions of the transfer, Hermann and Anna have use of their new bodies for 20 hours a day. When they sleep, their hosts Apolain and Sarah return to consciousness are able to use their own bodies for a period of four hours.