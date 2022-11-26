Transfiguration atelier

Not Available

"I'm not what I believe to be, I have to go behind my face". Olivier de Sagazan is a painter/sculptor. In 1996 start with performance art, over 100 performances in USA, China, India and Europe. In his existential performative series « Transfiguration », he builds layers of clay and paint on his own face to transform, disfigure and take apart his own figure, revealing an half human and animal who is seeking to understand his real nature. At once disquieting and deeply moving, this new body of work reveal the puppet and the puppeteer that we have inside of us. As he says: « We are living in a collective hallucination. Art can be a knife to open this masks and illusions and observe them by the distance through the creative process.