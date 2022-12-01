Transfixed Vol. Four

Not Available

Lena Kelly, beautifully dressed, is enjoying her leisurely stroll, though is curious when she sees a stuffed rabbit sitting on a tree stump. She stirs some time later, finding herself outside a beautiful and whimsical house. Unable to resist its allure, Lena wanders inside and admires the space, with none other than the eccentric April O'Neil sitting at the head of a table. Sinn Sage strides confidently into a small barbershop, wearing a striking suit and looking for stellar service. She grabs a magazine while waiting, then looks up to the sound of heels clicking across the floor. The sexy barber, Lena Kelly, saunters close with sultry eyes, inviting Sinn to sit in her chair to be serviced. A sexy lingerie photo shoot is underway, with Natassia Dreams easily stealing the show. She is a powerhouse as she struts her stuff and captivates everyone with her sultry eyes. While other models look on with awe and jealousy, Ana Foxxx is falling head over heels.