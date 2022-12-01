Transfixed Vol. Two

Not Available

Sarah Vandella is all smiles when she sees Casey Kisses, both of them coming together in a friendly hug. After seeing her husband off, the two ladies move to the living room to catch up. Maya Kendrick is browsing through a yard sale when she notices a mysterious gold mirror. There's something about the mirror that immediately intrigues her. The next day, Maya walks past it and catches Aspen Brooks walking past out of the corner of her eye. She can't seem to get the gorgeous stranger out of her mind. Lena Kelly sits in a home sauna, gazing off into space as she relaxes. The towel is wrapped around her waist, leaving her torso naked and glistening. Her girlfriend, Athena Rayne, steps into the bathroom and joins her. Her looks are loving and flirty as she stands close, gliding her own hands over her girlfriend's sexy body.