Transformation Warrior Transtoddy

Fifteen years ago, a Korean space scientist and his team mysteriously disappear. The only survivor is Dr. Lee who creates a super men to fight aliens in case they attack earth. He transforms the sons of the missing scientists into these superhuman heroes. They are the Morph Warrior Trans Brothers. The Olmecca aliens who disappeared off the face of the earth 2000 years ago, revive Kukulkhan, their old leader in a scheme to conquer earth. Princess Adena of Maya helps the Trans Brothers. The Trans Brothers, with the help of Dr. Lee's superior weapons, the Princess, and Toady, the personified toad, defeat the evil Olmecca aliens who had been planning to use Maya as the base of operations to conquer earth.