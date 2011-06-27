Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Sam Witwicky takes his first tenuous steps into adulthood while remaining a reluctant human ally of Autobot-leader Optimus Prime. The film centers around the space race between the USSR and the USA, suggesting there was a hidden Transformers role in it all that remains one of the planet's most dangerous secrets.
|Shia LaBeouf
|Sam Witwicky
|John Malkovich
|Bruce Brazos
|Ken Jeong
|Jerry Wang
|Frances McDormand
|National Intelligence Director
|Josh Duhamel
|Lt. Colonel William Lennox
|Tyrese Gibson
|Robert Epps
