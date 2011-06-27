2011

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 2011

Studio

Hasbro Studios

Sam Witwicky takes his first tenuous steps into adulthood while remaining a reluctant human ally of Autobot-leader Optimus Prime. The film centers around the space race between the USSR and the USA, suggesting there was a hidden Transformers role in it all that remains one of the planet's most dangerous secrets.

Cast

Shia LaBeoufSam Witwicky
John MalkovichBruce Brazos
Ken JeongJerry Wang
Frances McDormandNational Intelligence Director
Josh DuhamelLt. Colonel William Lennox
Tyrese GibsonRobert Epps

View Full Cast >

Images